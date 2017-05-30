Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Position Increased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Eagle Materials worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 38.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 180.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE EXP) opened at 95.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.36. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.24 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post $5.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Powers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $1,089,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,653 shares in the company, valued at $7,034,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

