Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Position Held by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC held its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAST. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) opened at 12.25 on Tuesday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.05 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

TAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

In related news, VP Timothy Lalonde sold 13,617 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $190,093.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,935.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel T. Accordino sold 12,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $171,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company and conducts all of its operations through its subsidiary, Carrols Corporation (Carrols) and Carrols’ subsidiary, Carrols LLC. The Company is a restaurant company and Burger King franchisee in the United States. As of January 1, 2017, the Company had owned and operated 753 Burger King restaurants under the name Burger King in 16 Northeastern, Midwestern and Southeastern states.

