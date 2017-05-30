Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $714,000 Stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,676,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,599,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,179,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,121,000 after buying an additional 334,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,513,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,883,000 after buying an additional 99,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,058,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,899,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,471,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,775,000 after buying an additional 68,658 shares in the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,180 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.55 billion.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.19 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 264.25% and a positive return on equity of 85.42%. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRZO shares. Williams Capital started coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $44.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 48,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $1,378,347.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gerald A. Morton sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $43,933.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,072 and have sold 158,678 shares valued at $4,472,550. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

