Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) CFO Carl Benjamin Brink Buys 1,000 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CFO Carl Benjamin Brink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $26,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 7,059 shares in the company, valued at $190,522.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE CSV) opened at 26.22 on Tuesday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $437.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Carriage Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc is a provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Homes segment provides funeral services (traditional burial and cremation) and sells related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

