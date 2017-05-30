Carnival plc (CCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carnival plc (LON:CCL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,600 ($59.09).

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($69.11) price objective on shares of Carnival plc in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival plc from GBX 4,100 ($52.67) to GBX 4,300 ($55.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($55.23) price objective on shares of Carnival plc in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival plc in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Carnival plc from GBX 4,540 ($58.32) to GBX 5,020 ($64.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

In other Carnival plc news, insider Richard J. Glasier sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,830 ($74.89), for a total transaction of £223,872 ($287,568.40).

Carnival plc (LON CCL) opened at 4910.00 on Tuesday. Carnival plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,075.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,945.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,712.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,373.95. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 35.65 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.40 ($0.45) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Carnival plc’s previous dividend of $0.35.

About Carnival plc

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard.

