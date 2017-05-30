CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2019 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Get CarMax Inc alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CarMax, Inc to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (KMX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/carmax-inc-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-98-per-share-northcoast-research-forecasts-kmx-updated-updated.html.

Shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) traded down 0.78% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.81. 630,765 shares of the company were exchanged. CarMax has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. CarMax had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Edgar H. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $116,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in CarMax by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CarMax by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in CarMax by 50.0% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.