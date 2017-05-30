AbbVie Inc (ABBV) EVP Sells 43,000 Shares

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Carlos Alban sold 43,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,687,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV) opened at 66.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $68.12.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post $5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 270,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 38.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $7,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.
ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.
