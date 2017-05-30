AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Carlos Alban sold 43,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,687,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV) opened at 66.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post $5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AbbVie Inc (ABBV) EVP Sells 43,000 Shares” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/carlos-alban-sells-43000-shares-of-abbvie-inc-abbv-stock-updated-updated.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 270,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 38.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $7,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

