Card Factory PLC (CARD) Insider Sells £408,342.90 in Stock

Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD) insider Geoff Cooper sold 121,170 shares of Card Factory PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.33), for a total transaction of £408,342.90 ($524,525.24).

Shares of Card Factory PLC (CARD) opened at 333.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 320.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 273.17. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.14 billion. Card Factory PLC has a one year low of GBX 232.00 and a one year high of GBX 376.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARD. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.14) target price on shares of Card Factory PLC in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.43) target price on shares of Card Factory PLC in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.20) target price on shares of Card Factory PLC in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Card Factory PLC Company Profile

Card Factory plc is a specialist retailer of greeting cards, dressings and gifts. The Company operates through two segments: Card Factory and Getting Personal. The Card Factory segment retails greeting cards, dressing and gifts in the United Kingdom through a network of stores. The Getting Personal segment is an online retailer of personalized cards and gifts.

