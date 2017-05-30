Capstone Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD)

Capstone Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,160 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cloud Peak Energy were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) opened at 3.47 on Tuesday. Cloud Peak Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $249.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.28. Cloud Peak Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $195.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Cloud Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloud Peak Energy Inc. will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on Cloud Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co upgraded Cloud Peak Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price objective on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc is a producer of coal in the United States of America and the Powder River Basin (PRB). In the PRB, the Company owns and operates three surface coal mines: the Antelope Mine, the Cordero Rojo Mine and the Spring Creek Mine. Its segments include Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities.

