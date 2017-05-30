Capstone Asset Management Co. Has $482,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Capstone Asset Management Co. held its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,244,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,129,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) traded up 0.31% on Monday, reaching $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,626 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America Corp began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc is a measurement company engaged in providing electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries. The Company provides electronic design and test instruments and systems and related software, software design tools and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment and operation of electronics equipment.

