Capstone Asset Management Co. Has $102,000 Position in Iconix Brand Group Inc (ICON)

Capstone Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ:ICON) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the brand management company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Iconix Brand Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iconix Brand Group during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iconix Brand Group during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Iconix Brand Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,436 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Iconix Brand Group during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Iconix Brand Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,596 shares of the brand management company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after buying an additional 324,243 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iconix Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ ICON) opened at 6.18 on Tuesday. Iconix Brand Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The stock’s market cap is $352.64 million.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The brand management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 57.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iconix Brand Group Inc will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICON. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Iconix Brand Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iconix Brand Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, home and entertainment categories. The Company operates through five segments: men’s, women’s, home, entertainment and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Sharper Image, Umbro, Lee Cooper, Strawberry Shortcake and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Peanuts, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

