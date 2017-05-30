Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) Stake Lowered by Capstone Asset Management Co.

Capstone Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. owned 0.06% of Nanometrics worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,746,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) traded up 2.30% on Monday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,260 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $706.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.15 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 19.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nanometrics Incorporated will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Nanometrics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other Nanometrics news, CEO Timothy J. Stultz sold 14,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $416,021.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,651 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,659.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,628 shares of company stock valued at $616,161. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Incorporated is a provider of process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, including sensors, optoelectronic devices, high-brightness (HB) light emitting diodes (LEDs), discretes and data storages components.

