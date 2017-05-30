Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Capitala Finance Corp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. FBR & Co increased their price target on Capitala Finance Corp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capitala Finance Corp in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capitala Finance Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capitala Finance Corp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ CPTA) traded up 0.3663% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.5896. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares. Capitala Finance Corp has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65.

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Capitala Finance Corp had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capitala Finance Corp will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/capitala-finance-corp-cpta-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 19th. Capitala Finance Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -305.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capitala Finance Corp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in shares of Capitala Finance Corp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 364,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 155,815 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance Corp during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capitala Finance Corp by 92.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 164,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 78,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Capitala Finance Corp by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitala Finance Corp

Capitala Finance Corp. is an externally managed non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. Both directly and through its subsidiaries that are licensed by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), the Company offers financing to business owners, management teams and financial sponsors for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.