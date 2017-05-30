Capital One National Association Raises Position in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Capital One National Association increased its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital One National Association’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy Co alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE) opened at 108.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $89.44 and a 52-week high of $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post $5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.46%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Capital One National Association Raises Position in DTE Energy Co (DTE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/capital-one-national-association-has-230000-stake-in-dte-energy-co-dte-updated-updated.html.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $109.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $1,781,090.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,381,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $179,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,969 shares in the company, valued at $300,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,571 shares of company stock worth $2,356,172 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.