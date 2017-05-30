Capital One National Association Invests $244,000 in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) opened at 302.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.71 and its 200-day moving average is $272.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.65. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $225.13 and a 12 month high of $310.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post $8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.44.

In other news, insider David C. Kimbell sold 14,335 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.99, for a total transaction of $4,085,331.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $14,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,711.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,534 shares of company stock worth $42,979,662. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

