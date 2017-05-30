Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Capital One Financial Corp. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Capital One Financial Corp. has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Corp. to earn $8.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE COF) opened at 79.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.10. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.18. Capital One Financial Corp. had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Capital One Financial Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post $7.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 9,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $881,517.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,958 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,753.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 63,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $5,852,788.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,542 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,239 shares of company stock worth $7,787,542 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. cut their price target on Capital One Financial Corp. from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. CIBC cut their price target on Capital One Financial Corp. from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Capital One Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.93.

Capital One Financial Corp. Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

