Analysts Set Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Price Target at $91.47

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Capital One Financial Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Capital One Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research note on Sunday, May 21st.

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) opened at 79.79 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average is $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Capital One Financial Corp. had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post $7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Capital One Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other news, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $473,829.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 9,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $881,517.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,753.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,239 shares of company stock worth $7,787,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

