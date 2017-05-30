Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,519 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Synovus Financial Corp. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE SNV) opened at 41.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Synovus Financial Corp. had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $311.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Synovus Financial Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America Corp raised Synovus Financial Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Synovus Financial Corp. in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.81.

In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Barton Singleton sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $440,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,450.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services, to its customers through locally branded banking divisions of its subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank (the Bank), and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

