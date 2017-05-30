76,645 Shares in Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 76,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 48.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 441.6% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 72,029 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the first quarter worth about $7,554,000.

Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) opened at 61.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.16. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Pinnacle Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Foods Inc will post $2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Pinnacle Foods’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

PF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Foods from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other news, CFO Craig D. Steeneck sold 50,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,943,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,210,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,408 shares of company stock worth $7,048,295 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

