Capital Bank Financial Corp (CBF) Cut to Hold at Brean Capital

Brean Capital downgraded shares of Capital Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 9th, StockTargetPrices.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CBF. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Capital Bank Financial Corp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. FBR & Co downgraded Capital Bank Financial Corp from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Capital Bank Financial Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.75.
Shares of Capital Bank Financial Corp (CBF) opened at 37.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. Capital Bank Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.48.
Capital Bank Financial Corp Company Profile
Capital Bank Financial Corp. is a bank holding company whose business is conducted through Capital Bank Corporation (the Bank). The Company, through its branches, offers a range of commercial and consumer loans and deposits, as well as ancillary financial services. It offers a range of commercial loan products, including owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand and time loans, and equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing.
