Capita PLC (CPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.77 ($6.84).
Several analysts recently issued reports on CPI shares. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.06) target price on shares of Capita PLC in a report on Monday, January 30th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.55) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 466 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.80) price objective on shares of Capita PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) opened at 565.50 on Tuesday. Capita PLC has a one year low of GBX 431.30 and a one year high of GBX 1,097.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 566.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 539.88. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.76 billion.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Capita PLC’s previous dividend of $11.10.
In related news, insider Andy Parker sold 55,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £317,410.20 ($407,720.23). Also, insider Chris Sellers sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.28), for a total value of £23,059.89 ($29,620.92).
About Capita PLC
Capita PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which creates and delivers services in business process management. The Company’s segments include Digital & Software Solutions, Integrated Services, Local Government, Property & Health, Workplace Services, IT Enterprise Services, Asset Services, Customer Management, Capita Europe and Insurance & Benefits Services.
