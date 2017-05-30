CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (CWX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has C$7.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.25.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) opened at 6.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $433.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

In other CanWel Building Materials Group news, Director Sam Fleiser acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,195.00.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd is a Canada-based wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products, and provider of wood pressure treating services in Canada and the Western United States. The Company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers similar concerns.

