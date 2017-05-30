Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Given a $13.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 target price on Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a research report released on Thursday, May 4th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) opened at 8.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. Veracyte has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.71. The stock’s market capitalization is $274.69 million.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.09 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 57.45% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post ($0.90) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Veracyte by 31.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company. The Company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It targets diseases in which patients undergo invasive diagnostic procedures. Its products combine genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning. The Company commercializes over three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

