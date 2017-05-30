Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Stake Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,809 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Tarbox Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) opened at 78.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34. Eli Lilly and Co has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $86.72.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Co will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.18 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

In related news, SVP Enrique A. Conterno sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,598.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $17,780,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,690,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,570,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

