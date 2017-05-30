Canaccord Genuity Increases B&M European Value Retail SA (BME) Price Target to GBX 405

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 350 ($4.50) to GBX 405 ($5.20) in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

BME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail SA in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.17) price target for the company. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.50) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Haitong Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.57) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.88) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.82) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.33 ($4.59).

B&M European Value Retail SA (BME) opened at 366.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 343.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 300.37. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.66 billion. B&M European Value Retail SA has a 12 month low of GBX 218.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 372.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail SA’s previous dividend of $1.90.

B&M European Value Retail SA Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a United Kingdom-based holding company of the Group. The Company is engaged in variety retailing in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments: the UK retail segment, including grocery retailers and general merchandise retailers, and the German retail segment.

