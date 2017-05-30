Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) received a $20.00 target price from research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MCRB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Seres Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ MCRB) opened at 9.38 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $35.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The company’s market cap is $378.86 million.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post ($2.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/canaccord-genuity-analysts-give-seres-therapeutics-inc-mcrb-a-20-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,565,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 103,456 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 279.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,337,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 984,500 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,871,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company’s drugs are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.