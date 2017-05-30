Camtek LTD. (CAMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 285,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 269% from the previous session’s volume of 77,403 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $4.36.

The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Camtek LTD. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $30.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Camtek LTD. in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Camtek LTD. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek LTD. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek LTD. by 15.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek LTD. by 29.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 28,562 shares during the last quarter. TFS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek LTD. during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek LTD. by 10.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,016,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 96,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Camtek LTD. Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides automated and technological solutions for production processes and products yield, enabling and supporting customers’ technologies in the semiconductor fabrication and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets products mainly based on two core technologies: automated optical inspection (AOI) and functional ink technology (FIT).

