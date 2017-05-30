Camtek LTD. (CAMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, May 10th. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

CAMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Camtek LTD. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Camtek LTD. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ CAMT) opened at 6.03 on Wednesday. Camtek LTD. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $213.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Camtek LTD. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $30.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek LTD. will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek LTD. by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 180,930 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek LTD. by 29.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 28,562 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek LTD. by 15.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Finally, TFS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek LTD. during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. provides automated and technological solutions for production processes and products yield, enabling and supporting customers’ technologies in the semiconductor fabrication and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets products mainly based on two core technologies: automated optical inspection (AOI) and functional ink technology (FIT).

