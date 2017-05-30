Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stake in Calpine Co. (CPN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Calpine were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calpine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,031,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calpine during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calpine during the third quarter valued at about $5,056,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Calpine by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 64,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calpine during the first quarter valued at about $394,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Calpine Co. (NYSE:CPN) opened at 13.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.05. Calpine Co. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $16.07.

Calpine (NYSE:CPN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Calpine had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Calpine Co. will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

CPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Calpine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $14.00 target price on shares of Calpine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their target price on shares of Calpine from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Calpine Company Profile

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

