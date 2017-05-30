Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (CADE) opened at 22.29 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.86 million for the quarter.

WARNING: “Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/cadence-bancorp-cade-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company is focused on middle-market commercial lending, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services, and provides a broad range of banking services to businesses, individuals and business owners. It operates through three segments: Banking, Financial Services and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.