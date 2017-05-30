Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stock Price

Media headlines about C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. C.H. Robinson Worldwide earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ CHRW) traded down 1.28% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,220 shares. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.57 and a 12 month high of $81.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.39.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post $3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

