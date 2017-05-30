Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Shares Sold by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO cut its stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Total System Services by 32.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after buying an additional 188,023 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Total System Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 335,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,815,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Princeton Alpha Management LP boosted its stake in Total System Services by 52.1% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 58,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Total System Services during the third quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Total System Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) opened at 59.41 on Tuesday. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $60.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Total System Services had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSS. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

In other Total System Services news, Chairman M Troy Woods sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $372,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,385,851.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

