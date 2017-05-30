Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Has $560,000 Stake in Bunge Ltd (BG)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bunge were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Bunge by 20.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 234,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 40,229 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth about $7,385,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Bunge by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 80,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter worth $1,675,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Ltd (NYSE BG) traded down 1.26% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.17. 1,946,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $73.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.33. Bunge had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post $5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Bunge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

In other news, CEO Soren Schroder sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,002,685.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,891.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Kabbes sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $47,410.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,284.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. Its Agribusiness segment is an integrated, global business involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

