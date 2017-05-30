JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc (JFC) Major Shareholder Purchases $237,625.00 in Stock

JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc (NYSE:JFC) major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $237,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bulldog Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $787,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 2,100 shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,286.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $196,600.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 21,572 shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $418,928.24.

On Thursday, April 27th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $186,300.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 29,880 shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $547,102.80.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $368,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 11,361 shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $209,042.40.

Shares of JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc (JFC) opened at 19.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. JPMorgan China Region Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

JPMorgan China Region Fund Company Profile

JPMorgan China Region Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in equity securities of companies with substantial assets in, or revenues derived from, the People’s Republic of China (China), Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau, collectively, the China Region.

