Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) opened at 13.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.30. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Get Builders FirstSource Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy sold 10,000,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $145,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Morris E. Tolly sold 50,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,293,684 shares of company stock worth $149,505,344 over the last ninety days. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 71,805 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 71,677 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/builders-firstsource-inc-bldr-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-06-eps-updated-updated.html.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. As of December 31, 2016, it operated at 400 locations in 40 states across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.