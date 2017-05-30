BTIG Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Alere Inc (ALR)

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Alere Inc (NYSE:ALR) in a report released on Wednesday.

“Continued Growth in Infectious Disease Business Yesterday, Alere filed its preliminary unaudited 10-K and proxy statements following review of matters in South Korea and Japan, and expects to file their Form 10-K by June 15th, 2017. The preliminary financial statements included 4Q16 and FY2016 results, as well as re- statements for revenue recognition during 2014, 2015, and 2016. Topline preliminary 1Q17 financial results were also provided. The filing of the proxy indicates a decoupling process versus the 10-K filing, allowing the shareholder meeting to likely occur between mid-to-late July. The company must resolve outstanding accounting issues and file the 10K by June 15 th or face another negotiation with the creditors and bond holders. We remain Neutral as we continue to think that the deal with Abbott (ABT, Buy, $50PT) will close at the stated terms of $51 per share later this year.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

ALR has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Alere in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Alere from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alere from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alere from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.60.

Alere (ALR) opened at 48.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.25 billion. Alere has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $49.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alere by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,942,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,813,000 after buying an additional 334,936 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alere by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,031,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,180,000 after buying an additional 33,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Alere by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 900,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,951,000 after buying an additional 35,302 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alere by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alere during the fourth quarter valued at $27,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Alere

Alere Inc is a provider of health information through diagnostic tests. The Company’s segments include professional diagnostics, consumer diagnostics, and corporate and other. The professional diagnostics segment includes an array of diagnostic test products and other in vitro diagnostic tests marketed to medical professionals and laboratories for detection of diseases and conditions within its areas of focus.

