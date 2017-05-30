BT Group plc (BT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $377.92.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.46) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Haitong Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.72) price objective on shares of BT Group plc in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BT Group plc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Beaufort Securities lowered their price target on BT Group plc from GBX 390 ($5.01) to GBX 340 ($4.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group plc in a report on Monday, May 15th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BT Group plc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BT Group plc by 31.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BT Group plc by 512.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BT Group plc by 624.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BT Group plc by 14.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) opened at 20.23 on Tuesday. BT Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.07.
BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. BT Group plc had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 35.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that BT Group plc will post $3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BT Group plc
Receive News & Ratings for BT Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.