Bruker Co. (BRKR) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Cowen and Company

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen and Company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price target on Bruker from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price target on Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC lowered Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Bruker (BRKR) opened at 27.01 on Thursday. Bruker has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.59 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bruker will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $49,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,712,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,008,583.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.74 per share, with a total value of $54,602.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,706,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,155,419.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 84,720 shares of company stock worth $2,202,330 over the last ninety days. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bruker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 18.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bruker by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable its customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular and cellular levels. The Company’s segments include Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST).

