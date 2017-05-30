Brown-Forman Co. (BF.B) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brown-Forman gains strength from its strong portfolio of premium American whiskey brands, along with its Jack Daniel's trademark. The company expects to grow on the back of strong demand for its authentic American whiskey brands worldwide, consumer interest in flavored whiskey and a growing trend in premium spirits. Also, its consistent focus on pricing, product innovation and expansion solidify its market position. However, the company has underperformed the broader industry in the last three months. Brown-Forman has been battling currency woes for a while now, along with tough economic conditions in emerging markets and soft travel network. These have been hurting its top line. Further, the company anticipates the perils of currency woes and unstable emerging market conditions along with an uncertain geopolitical environment to linger in fiscal 2017. Moreover, its trimmed underlying sales and earnings view raises concerns.”

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brown-Forman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 50.00% and a net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $808 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

