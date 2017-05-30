Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.25

Media headlines about Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookline Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 71 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Brookline Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ BRKL) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. 298,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.88. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post $0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In related news, Director John M. Pereira purchased 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.25” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/brookline-bancorp-brkl-given-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-25-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company for Brookline Bank and its subsidiaries; Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) and its subsidiaries; First Ipswich Bank (First Ipswich) and its subsidiaries, and Brookline Securities Corp. As a commercially focused financial institution with 50 full-service banking offices throughout greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Company, through Brookline Bank, BankRI and First Ipswich (individually and collectively the Banks), offered a range of commercial, business and retail banking services, including cash management products, online banking services, consumer and residential loans and investment services throughout central New England, as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.