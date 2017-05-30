Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstrm Fd (INF) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstrm Fd (NYSE:INF) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstrm Fd earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the closed-end fund an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstrm Fd (NYSE INF) opened at 14.04 on Tuesday. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstrm Fd has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.0817 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th.

In other news, insider Brookfield Investment Manageme sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $129,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather S. Goldman sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $79,989.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstrm Fd Company Profile

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in securities of publicly traded infrastructure companies.

