Brokers Set Expectations for Ingevity Corp’s Q3 2017 Earnings (NGVT)

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) – Analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Ingevity Corp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Ingevity Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.90 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Ingevity Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) opened at 58.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18. Ingevity Corp has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $65.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity Corp by 40.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 92,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ingevity Corp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Ingevity Corp by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,054,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,628,000 after buying an additional 60,285 shares during the period.

About Ingevity Corp

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

