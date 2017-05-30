Brokers Set Expectations for EnerSys’ FY2017 Earnings (ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of EnerSys in a report issued on Thursday. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.70. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q1 2018 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $95.00 target price on shares of EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) traded up 0.31% on Monday, hitting $83.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,729 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.27. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $563.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $205,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in EnerSys by 0.9% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

