Brokers Set Expectations for Callidus Capital Corp’s Q2 2017 Earnings (CBL)

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callidus Capital Corp in a report released on Thursday. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Callidus Capital Corp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Callidus Capital Corp from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Callidus Capital Corp alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/brokers-set-expectations-for-callidus-capital-corps-q2-2017-earnings-cbl-updated-updated.html.

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL) opened at 15.05 on Monday. Callidus Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The firm’s market capitalization is $755.65 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Lewis bought 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,401,300.00. Also, insider Joseph C. Lewis bought 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,386,560.00.

About Callidus Capital Corp

Callidus Capital Corporation (Callidus) is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in providing financing solutions for companies that are unable to obtain financing from lending institutions. The Company operates a finance business that provides senior secured asset-based loans and lending services to mid-market companies operating in Canada and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Callidus Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callidus Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.