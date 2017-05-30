Brokers Offer Predictions for Welbilt Inc’s Q4 2017 Earnings (WBT)

Welbilt Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Welbilt in a note issued to investors on Monday. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Welbilt had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $328 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.12 million. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Welbilt Inc alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/brokers-offer-predictions-for-welbilt-incs-q4-2017-earnings-wbt-updated-updated.html.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Welbilt from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) traded down 0.05% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 116,892 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 41.77. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt, Inc, formerly Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc, is a commercial foodservice equipment company. The Company designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for the global commercial foodservice market, offering customers operator and patron insights, kitchen solutions, culinary expertise, and implementation support and service.

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.