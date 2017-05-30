Brokers Offer Predictions for Supremex Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (SXP)

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Supremex in a report released on Monday. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) opened at 4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $138.75 million and a PE ratio of 9.53. Supremex has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of a range of stock and custom envelopes, and a provider of packaging and specialty products. The Company operates through manufacturing and sale of envelopes and packaging and specialty products segment. It offers translucent envelopes, digital window envelopes, EnviroSafe and self seal envelopes.

