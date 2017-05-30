Brokers Issue Forecasts for Epizyme Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (EPZM)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Epizyme in a research note issued on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.50) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.56). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1,205.01%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPZM. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) opened at 15.85 on Wednesday. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The stock’s market cap is $924.97 million.

In other news, insider Robert A. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,222.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew E. Singer sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $34,402.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,175 shares in the company, valued at $618,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,013 shares of company stock worth $203,402 over the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Epizyme during the first quarter worth $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Epizyme during the third quarter worth $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Epizyme by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Epizyme by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and plans to commercialize epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of novel epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company develops small molecule inhibitors of a class of enzymes known as histone methyltransferases (HMTs).

