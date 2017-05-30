Brokers Issue Forecasts for Apartment Investment and Management Co’s Q2 2017 Earnings (AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apartment Investment and Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Apartment Investment and Management Co alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

WARNING: “Brokers Issue Forecasts for Apartment Investment and Management Co’s Q2 2017 Earnings (AIV)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-apartment-investment-and-management-cos-q2-2017-earnings-aiv-updated.html.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) opened at 43.04 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $53,179.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,992.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,305 shares of company stock worth $833,891. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Aimco, through its subsidiaries, AIMCO-GP, Inc and AIMCO-LP Trust, holds the ownership interests in the Aimco Operating Partnership. It operates through two segments: conventional real estate and affordable real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.