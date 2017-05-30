Brokers Issue Forecasts for Allegiant Travel Company’s FY2017 Earnings (ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegiant Travel Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now expects that the transportation company will earn $8.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.40. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel Company’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.99 million. Allegiant Travel Company had a return on equity of 54.38% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share.

Get Allegiant Travel Company alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-allegiant-travel-companys-fy2017-earnings-algt-updated-updated.html.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGT. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allegiant Travel Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel Company from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Allegiant Travel Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut shares of Allegiant Travel Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.70.

Shares of Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) opened at 146.45 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel Company has a 52 week low of $121.70 and a 52 week high of $182.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of -0.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company by 79.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 34,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 55,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jude Bricker sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $701,480.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,353.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Allegiant Travel Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

About Allegiant Travel Company

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.