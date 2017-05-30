Brokerages Set WestRock Co (WRK) PT at $60.89

Shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised WestRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $66.00 price target on WestRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other WestRock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $4,037,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,669,266.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnold Stephen Meadows sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $484,516.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,959.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,900 shares of company stock worth $7,554,466 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its position in WestRock by 700.0% in the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in WestRock by 16.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP raised its position in WestRock by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 29,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in WestRock by 36.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock (NYSE WRK) traded down 0.25% on Friday, hitting $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,784 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31. WestRock has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.89%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, incorporated on March 6, 2015, is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

